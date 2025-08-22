IDF Central Command chief Major General Avi Bluth has warned that the IDF is focusing its efforts on the village of al-Mughayer in the Binyamin region, following an attack on an Israeli shepherd.

On Thursday, an Israeli shepherd was lightly wounded near the Shiloh-area community of Malachi Hashalom.

According to Bluth, the goal of the operation in the village is to capture the terrorist who carried out the attack and to deter the residents from further attacks.

"Every village and every enemy needs to know that if they carry out an attack against the residents, they will pay a heavy price," he warned. "They will experience curfews, they will experience blockades, and they will experience designative actions — so that everyone will be deterred."

The incident occurred on state-owned land approximately 300 meters from the Alon Highway between the communities of Adei Ad and Malachei Hashalom, in an area that has seen several attacks over the years. The terrorist apparently came from the village of al-Mughayer. He fired one shot at the shepherds, and then the pistol jammed.

He fired a single shot at the shepherds, but his gun jammed. He attempted to attack them but was repelled using the Ranger provided to them as part of security measures received from the Ministry of Settlement and the Settlement Division.

The shooting left one person lightly injured, who was evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital. IDF forces are surrounding the village of al-Mughayer and additional villages, conducting a manhunt for the terrorist.