An IDF combat reservist and father residing in the Malachei Hashalom community in the Binyamin region has been barred from his home and from all of Judea and Samaria by an administrative order signed by the IDF Central Command chief, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth.

Approximately one month ago, the reservist was detained and held under harsh conditions by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), during which he was denied access to legal counsel for ten days. He was later released without being charged. The reservist is being represented by Attorney Adi Keidar of the Honenu legal organization.

Honenu CEO Shmuel (Zangi) Medad strongly criticized the administrative order, stating: "The Shin Bet continues its policy of persecuting settlers. After Defense Minister Yoav Gallant decided to cancel administrative orders against settlers, the Shin Bet has now found a way to bypass the Defense Minister's decision by involving the Central Command. This is a misuse of authority in a democratic state."

Medad added, "Administrative punishment against citizens is undemocratic. General Bluth, who is tasked with defending the residents of Judea and Samaria, has been turned into a rubber stamp by the Shin Bet to target heroic soldiers who risk their lives and fall in battle. I call on Minister Gallant and Prime Minister Netanyahu to put an end to this persecution, clean out the Shin Bet, and appoint a new director who truly serves the people of Israel."

The reservist's arrest followed the detention of another resident from the same community. In the aftermath, police announced the launch of an internal investigation and the suspension of officers involved in what was described as an inappropriate and invasive search of the suspects' wives.