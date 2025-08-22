Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday morning announced that he has approved the IDF's plans to defeat Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

According to Katz, the plans will include intense firepower, evacuation of residents, and ground maneuvers.

"Yesterday, we approved the IDF's plans for the defeat of Hamas in Gaza — through intense fire, evacuation of residents, and ground maneuvers," Gallant wrote.

Katz emphasized that if Hamas does not agree to Israel's conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and the terror group's disarmament, "the gates of hell will soon open above the heads of Hamas' murderers and rapists in Gaza — until they agree to Israel's terms for ending the war, foremost among them the release of all hostages and disarmament."

He added, "If they don't agree — Gaza, the capital of Hamas, will become like Rafah and Beit Hanoun. Just as I promised — that is how it will be."