The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over Israel's plan to militarily take control of Gaza City.

The warning follows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the Gaza Division on Thursday, where he approved plans to defeat Hamas while negotiating the release of hostages under terms acceptable to Israel.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry emphasized that "Cairo views with great concern the Israeli government's progress toward implementing a plan to further occupy the Gaza Strip, which would establish an illegal occupation in serious violation of international and humanitarian law."

According to Egypt, Israel’s actions reflect a blatant disregard for mediation efforts, a proposed ceasefire deal, the release of Israeli hostages, and international demands to end the war.

Egypt has called on the UN Security Council to intervene, urging it to end Israel's military actions in Gaza and take responsibility for maintaining peace and security.