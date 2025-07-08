Informed Egyptian sources warned on Monday about a reported Israeli plan to establish a humanitarian city in the Rafah area, near the Egyptian border.

The project, intended to house displaced Palestinian Arabs and enable the delivery of humanitarian aid without Hamas involvement, has sparked concern in Egypt.

According to the sources, the proposed security zone surrounding the city could serve as a launching point for hostile operations against Egypt, particularly through the Sinai Peninsula.

There are additional concerns that Israeli agents - such as the so-called “Abu Shabab gang” - might divert aid and activities toward Egyptian territory.

The sources stated that Egypt’s military and security leadership fully recognizes the potential threat posed by the initiative. As such, Cairo is expected to support the Palestinian Arab position opposing the plan.

The sources added that “Egypt remains firm in its position, demanding a full and unconditional Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and it rejects the involvement of ‘local gangs’ backed by Israel in managing the humanitarian city.”