An operational learning conference, led by the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, was held today (Monday) with the participation of the IDF’s senior command staff. The conference took place in the Gaza Division headquarters and focused on an initial summary and insights from Operation “Rising Lion” and Operation “Gideon’s Chariots”. In addition, the conference addressed preparations for the continuation of the campaign.

During the conference, operational reviews were presented by leading commanders from all the commands, branches, and directorates. In addition, the overall operational and intelligence situation in all arenas was presented, as well as the IDF’s plan going forward.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz attended the conference to deliver remarks, hear from the commanders, and express appreciation for the IDF’s operations during the war.

In concluding the conference, the Chief of the General Staff briefed the commanders and provided directives for the continuation of the campaign, with an emphasis on enhancing the strikes against Hamas in Gaza City.

During the conference, Zamir stated: “We are in the midst of a multi-front, ongoing, and unprecedented campaign. We are at a turning point in the war, approaching the next phase of Operation 'Gideon’s Chariots,' with its focus on enhancing the strikes against Hamas in Gaza City. The purpose of this conference is to learn and conduct dialogue in order to strengthen our unified approach and draw lessons for the continuation of the campaign. Operation 'Rising Lion' was a historic operation that proved that the unimaginable could be achieved. Operation 'Gideon’s Chariots' is an operation with many achievements, which shaped the reality in Gaza, dealt Hamas a decisive blow in the areas where we operated, built the foundation for the next steps, and strengthened the security of the communities in the south."

"We are preparing and approving plans. You must prepare all formations for the continuation of operational developments. We will act with full determination and professionalism, just as we have done until now. We will continue to operate and create the conditions for the release of our hostages - we will make every decision with responsibility and great seriousness,” he said.