Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad met in Cairo Sunday with leaders of Palestinian terror organizations, including senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya and Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Al Akhbar reported Monday morning.

Qatar's Al-Araby reported that Hamas has received a new ceasefire proposal for Gaza and is expected to respond in the coming hours. The new proposal serves as a framework agreement and includes revisions to the most recent response. The Hamas delegation is set to meet Monday in Cairo with the Qatari Prime Minister, after receiving the proposal, together with representatives of several Palestinian Arab factions.

The offer reportedly includes a gradual IDF withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, a phased release of hostages, and a resolution involving American guarantees. Egypt has asked Hamas to remain in Cairo until an agreement is reached.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 News on Sunday cited an official who told the families of hostages that despite Israel’s public statements, the possibility of a partial deal to return some of the captives still exists.

The families are demanding that the government present a proposal to end the war and bring about the return of all hostages. A source familiar with the negotiations told the families that a partial agreement could be reached, even if not a full one.

In a conversation with the hostage families, the source said: "Israel is currently only prepared to go for a comprehensive deal. But there are too many unresolved issues regarding the end of the war. If Hamas agrees to a partial deal under terms that are acceptable here, don’t be surprised if the red lines suddenly shift."

This week, the Prime Minister’s Office for the first time publicly stated its opposition to a partial deal, stating: “We will agree to an agreement in which all hostages are released in a single phase and in accordance with our conditions for ending the war — which include dismantling Hamas' military capabilities, demilitarizing the Strip, maintaining Israeli control over the perimeter, and bringing in a governing body that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority, one that can live in peace with Israel.”