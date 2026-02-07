Earlier this week, on Thursday, IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist in the area of the Yellow Line who approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to their safety.

Following the identification, the troops eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat.​

IDF intelligence information suggests that the terrorist eliminated is Muhammad Salah al-Din Khaled Abu Raqba, a Hamas terrorist who had infiltrated Israeli territory during the brutal October 7th Massacre.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," a military statement stressed.