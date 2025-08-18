Last week, troops from the Haruv Reconnaissance Battalion, under the Kfir Brigade, identified armed terrorists operating in the ‘Old Cemetery’ area in Khan Yunis, which posed a threat to the troops operating nearby.

The troops directed an Israeli Air Force aircraft that struck the structure in which the terrorists were operating and eliminated them.

Weapons were found on the terrorists’ bodies, including AK-47 rifles, RPG missiles, grenades, and explosives.

In another activity in the area, the troops located and dismantled rocket launchers.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli civilians," the IDF stressed following the operation.