On Sunday, Palestinian Authority cabinet leader Mohammad Mustafa met with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the government offices in Al-Alamein.

According to the official PA news agency Wafa, the two discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Israeli “attacks” in Judea and Samaria, and the need to stop what they described as “annexation and expulsion” plans.

Mustafa conveyed a message from PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas calling for the opening of all border crossings into Gaza - implicitly including the Rafah crossing - to enable the entry of humanitarian aid.

During the meeting, Mustafa stated that the “State of Palestine” is prepared to take full responsibility for managing the Gaza Strip, uniting it with Judea and Samaria as part of implementing a two-state solution.

Egyptian Prime Minister Madbouly affirmed that Cairo continues to engage internationally to advance a sustainable ceasefire agreement. He added that Egypt is ready to host a reconstruction conference for Gaza immediately after an agreement to end the fighting is reached.