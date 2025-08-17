בן גביר למחבל מראוון ברגותי: "מי שירצח לנו ילדים, אנחנו נמחק אותו" דוברות

Prime Minister's Office Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch spoke on Saturday with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir about the minister's highly publicized visit to the jail cell of senior Fatah terrorist Marwan Barghouti at the Gannot Prison.

Barghouti is considered a central figure who may succeed Mahmoud Abbas as leader of the Palestinian Authority, and Ben-Gvir's visit received widespread international coverage.

Hirsch asked Ben-Gvir to "lower his tone" and not continue echoing the matter, for fear it would harm the hostages.

Ben-Gvir, on his part, said he understands the pressure that the hostages' families are under, but emphasized that "the misconception that you can't anger terrorists is over."

The Prime Minister's Office stated that Hirsch and Ben-Gvir spoke and agreed to meet about the issue. It also noted that Prime Minister Netanyahu and Hirsch discussed the matter during a work meeting.

During last week's visit to Gannot Prison, Ben-Gvir confronted the terrorist and stated, "Whoever messes with the people of Israel, whoever murders our children, whoever murders our women, we will obliterate them. You will not defeat us."