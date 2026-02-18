Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir signed a closure order for the "Burj AlLuqLuq" association's compound in the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem for a period of six months. The order was signed just before the start of the Ramadan month.

The police claimed that the association was supported by organizations linked to terrorism and that incitement activities against the State of Israel were taking place at the site.

Following the order, police from the David district and municipal authorities arrived at the site, evacuated the compound, and posted the closure order.

As part of the enforcement, the doors and entrance gates to the compound were welded shut to prevent further activities.

The order stated, "I hereby instruct the holder of the premises, and any other person managing, operating, or acting within the activity framework, not to allow the activity anywhere within the territory of the State of Israel. This order applies to the 'Burj AlLuqLuq' club, even if it is called by other names or titles, or their translations into any other language, whether permanently or from time to time."

A statement from Minister Ben-Gvir's office to Arutz Sheva said, "We will not allow activities undermining the state. Minister Ben-Gvir is proud of the district commander who implements the policy and constantly acts against terrorism, in the Old City and Jerusalem in general."

The "Burj AlLuqLuq" association operates as a community center in the Bab Huttah neighborhood of the Old City and focuses on strengthening Palestinian Arab national identity in Jerusalem and Area C.