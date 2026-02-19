National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sharply criticized Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Thursday morning, following her remarks that political delays are preventing the police from deploying advanced technological tools.

Speaking at a conference of the Israel Police Investigations Department, Baharav-Miara said that essential technological capabilities have not been implemented because enabling legislation has yet to be advanced by the government. She urged both the Justice Minister and the National Security Minister to move forward with a bill that has been awaiting approval.

“This is a measure that the Israel Police must have," she said. “A bill has been on the government’s table for a long time. I call on the Minister of Justice and the Minister of National Security to advance the ready legislation."

She added that the police should be equipped with modern enforcement tools to effectively combat crime, arguing that the proposed legislation regulating the use of advanced technologies could be passed quickly if the government chooses to do so.

In response, Ben-Gvir accused the attorney general of blocking the use of such tools in the fight against Arab crime organizations. He tweeted that she was conditioning their approval on their use against elected officials, an assertion he framed as political pressure. He further claimed that her actions were hindering efforts to address violent crime, and declared, "We refuse to be blackmailed into allowing the use of these tools to persecute right-wing politicians."