The coalition has decided to advance the "Ben Gvir Law," which stipulates that the Supreme Court will no longer be able to conduct judicial review of ministerial appointments, except in exceptional cases.

The advancement of the law comes in response to petitions submitted to the Supreme Court and a call from the Attorney General to dismiss the Minister of National Security.

The special committee discussing the law is set to meet this week for a technical discussion, with the proposal scheduled for a second and third reading next week. The law is expected to pass with support from Shas, despite the fact that the haredi parties are boycotting the coalition due to the lack of progress on the Draft Law.

A statement from the office of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri said, "The exclusive authority to appoint and dismiss ministers lies with the Prime Minister alone, and this is how it should be in a democratic country. However, it should be clarified that Shas chairman Rabbi Aryeh Deri does not need this law and does not seek to be appointed as a minister in the current government."