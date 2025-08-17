Today (Sunday), the police submitted an appeal to the Lod District Court against the decision of Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court Judge Menachem Mizrahi, who annulled all restrictive conditions imposed on the Prime Minister’s adviser, Jonathan Urich, except for guarantees ensuring his appearance for questioning.

The police stated that, "The evidence establishes far beyond reasonable suspicion that Urich, who works in the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, acted to promote the interests of the State of Qatar contrary to the interests of the Prime Minister’s Office, potentially endangering Israel’s security, and received payments for this as a public employee."

The police appeal noted, "The evidence indicates that the Prime Minister was not aware of Urich’s full activities with Qatar; the evidence establishing the details and scope of his involvement and the resulting security concerns were not presented to him, and his testimony does not affect the suspicion."

The police also noted that they hold "direct evidence, including testimony from a central participant in the offenses, indicating that the actions were carried out in clear contradiction to the interests of the Prime Minister’s Office, and therefore contrary to the public interest in Israel."

According to the state, Judge Mizrahi erred by addressing the alleged disparity between Urich’s release conditions and those of fellow suspect Eli Feldstein, even stating that "there is a strange disparity" between the two. The appeal argued that no comparison is appropriate, as Urich acted within the Prime Minister’s Office and had access to sensitive connections and information.

The police warned that returning Urich to the Prime Minister’s Office would amount to "returning a criminal to the scene of the offense," posing a real risk of obstructing the investigation. The police also requested that the court extend the delay of the implementation of the release decision pending the outcome of the appeal.