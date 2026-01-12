Tzachi Braverman, Chief of Staff at the Prime Minister's Office, has filed an appeal at the Magistrate's Court in Rishon Lezion against the conditions of his release following a Sunday night interrogation.

The investigation focuses on allegations raised by Eli Feldstein, former communications advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed that Braverman shared information with him about an internal IDF investigation regarding the leak and even stated that he had the power to "shut it down."

The appeal stated that the release conditions are "extreme and disproportionate," and are based on a political investigation.

Braverman denied all the allegations against him and even clashed with Feldstein during the interrogation, maintaining his version of events.

He signed the release conditions while emphasizing, "I accept the conditions under protest, with no other choice. This is an absurd political investigation."

On Sunday night, after 13 hours of questioning at the Lahav 433 Major Crimes Unit headquarters, Tzachi Braverman, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, was released under restrictive conditions on Sunday evening.

He was prohibited from leaving the country for 30 days, a measure that could jeopardize his appointment as Israel's ambassador to the United Kingdom. Additionally, Braverman was temporarily removed from his position at the Prime Minister’s Office for 15 days and banned from contacting individuals involved in the case for one month.

Omer Mantzour, a communications adviser in the Prime Minister’s Office, was also released after his questioning at Lahav 433. He too faces the same 15-day suspension from the office and a 30-day travel ban.

The investigation centers around the leak of classified security documents to the German publication Bild. Braverman was questioned about the leak alongside Eli Feldstein, former spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also under investigation for alleged information leaks and obstructing the investigation.