New details have emerged in the "Qatargate" scandal: Israel Einhorn asked Eli Feldstein to delete their conversations regarding the affair, as reported by Avishai Greenstein in i24NEWS.

According to the report, in September, Einhorn sent Feldstein a message asking him to delete their messages.

The police conducted a legal inquiry in Serbia into Einhorn, who is suspected of leaking classified information, contact with a foreign agent, bribery, and other offenses. During the inquiry, he was asked to present his conversations with Urich, but he claimed that all the messages were automatically deleted.

The investigator, Lt. Col. Momi Meshulam, asked: "I want to ask you something, please show us tomorrow your conversations from your phone with Yonatan Urich. Okay? From April 24 until today. Will you agree to show them?" Einhorn responded, "It's impossible, the default on my WhatsApp deletes everything. That's how all my chats work, except with my mother or my wife."

However, a year earlier, Einhorn wrote to Feldstein: "Are you with the Hasid (Urich)?" Feldstein replied: "No." Einhorn asked: "Delete the chat," but Feldstein did not do so, though he did enable a setting on the chat so that messages are deleted after 24 hours.