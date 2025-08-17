Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand has voiced concern over Israeli government policies that, according to her, undermine efforts to achieve a two-state solution.

Over the weekend, Anand held discussions with her counterparts from the United Kingdom and France, focusing on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and recent developments in Israeli policy regarding the PA.

Anand stated that Israel's actions are "endangering the two-state solution," a comment widely interpreted as referring to the Israeli government's intention to advance construction plans under the E1 project. The project aims to connect Jerusalem with the city of Ma'ale Adumim, a move critics say would hinder the territorial contiguity of a future Palestinian state.

The Palestinian Authority has long opposed the E1 plan, arguing that it effectively fragments the West Bank and accelerates the "Judaization" of the Jerusalem area.

Anand reiterated Canada's position calling for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the disarmament of Hamas, and unrestricted humanitarian access to civilians in Gaza.

In coordination with other nations, Canada has recently carried out multiple airdrops of humanitarian aid to various parts of the Gaza Strip.