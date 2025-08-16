Tomorrow (Sunday), hundreds of rallies, demonstrations, and public displays are set to take place across Israel, calling for the immediate return of the hostages and protesting the government's decision to conquer Gaza City rather than continue negotiations.

The day of action will begin at 6:29 a.m., the exact time the October 7th massacre began, with a symbolic display at Hostages' Square in Tel Aviv. At 7:00 a.m., the families of the abducted and murdered will hold a press conference at the same location.

Widespread participation is expected, with local authorities, universities, private companies, and thousands of businesses joining a national strike. Demonstrations will be held at major intersections, yellow ribbons will be distributed, and protesters will gather outside the homes of coalition Knesset members.

At 11:00 a.m., the “Doctors' March” is expected to arrive at Hostages' Square. Later in the day, at 4:00 p.m., the country will take part in the "Israel Sounds Sirens" initiative, during which drivers will honk their horns simultaneously in a show of solidarity.

The day will culminate in a main rally at 8:00 p.m. at Hostages' Square, attended by the families of abductees, former hostages, and bereaved families. Convoys from across the country will head to Tel Aviv for the event.

Additional protests, artistic displays, lectures, and prayer gatherings will take place in Jerusalem, Haifa, Karmiel, Eilat, Har Shekhaniya, Ashdod, and Haifa, as well as at the hostages’ families protest tent in the capital.

The Sha’ar HaNegev and Eshkol regional councils have declared a strike, and tractor convoys will travel along Road 232, also known as the "Road of Blood" for the many Israeli casualties suffered along that route during the massacre. Communities affected by the October 7th massacre are organizing transport to protest locations, while local demonstrations will be led in Sderot, Ofakim, and nearby junctions.

According to the Hostages' Families Headquarters, around one million people are expected to pass through Hostages' Square, with 200 buses bringing supporters from across the country.

In a statement, the families declared: “Israel stops tomorrow. Tomorrow, the people of Israel will vote with their feet. Millions will cry out together: Return them now!”

They emphasized that the day's central message is the rescue of the hostages and IDF soldiers, stating: “Any other message can wait. Now — we are united.”

Organizers also said that new steps in the struggle will be announced throughout the day.

Travel disruptions are expected. School and public transportation services may be affected, and significant train delays are anticipated due to infrastructure damage near Ganot Junction and between Hadera and Netanya.