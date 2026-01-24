Former hostage Bar Kupershtein attended a special performance by the band Hatikva 6 last Friday at the Hangar 11 theater in Tel Aviv.

The concert was staged in a 360-degree format, surrounding the large audience that gathered for the Friday afternoon show. During the performance, Kupershtein was invited onstage alongside the band’s lead singer Omri Glikman.

Hatikva 6, which recently received the ACUM award for Band of the Year, performed songs from its latest album, Yehi Or, as well as well-known tracks from its ten-album catalog.

The show also featured guest appearances, including singer-songwriter Ravid Plotnik, who joined the band for a performance of Eizeh Mazal, a song he produced for the new album. In addition a choir from the Jewish Agency performed with the band on the song Israeli Komplet.