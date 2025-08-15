European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday blasted Israel’s plan to build thousands of new housing units in the E1 area which connects Ma'ale Adumim and Jerusalem, claiming it is not in line with international law.

"The decision of Israeli authorities to advance the E1 settlement plan further undermines the two-state solution while being a breach of international law," Kallas said in a statement, adding, "The EU reiterates its call on Israel to halt settlement construction."

Germany also weighed in on the Israeli plans, saying it "strongly" objects to them and calling on the government to "stop settlement construction".

Berlin "strongly rejects the Israeli government's announcements on thousands of new settlements in the Israeli occupied areas of the West Bank", the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy claimed Israel’s construction plans marked a breach of international law and must be stopped immediately.

"The UK strongly opposes the Israeli government's E1 settlement plans, which would divide a future Palestinian state in two and mark a flagrant breach of international law. The plans must be stopped now," Lammy said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The E1 plan will see the Tzipor Midbar neighborhood in Ma’ale Adumim receiving an additional 3,515 housing units, bringing the total to 6,916 new units. This development is expected to double the city’s population, with approximately 35,000 new residents anticipated in the coming years.

Earlier on Thursday, Minister of Finance and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich participated in the launch ceremony for the E1 construction project, and proclaimed that it was a strategic step to strengthen the two cities as well as a response to what he calls "European hypocrisy."

This Minister stressed the importance of territorial continuity, which the project will enable, a link between Jerusalem in the west until the Dead Sea, while cutting off the series of Arab settlements from the north and south. "This move strengthens Jerusalem and Maaleh Adumim, and takes the terrible idea of dividing Israel off the agenda. It's a celebratory and historic day."

Regarding the intentions by some Western countries to recognize a Palestinian state next month, he stated: "While they vote on declarations, we will lay the facts on the ground. We are building, paving, recognizing, and planning, and we will even enact de facto sovereignty... There will be no Palestinian state, there will be no Palestinian Authority, there will be one big Jewish state between the sea and the river."

Directly addressing the European states, he added, "You will not determine the Jewish people's future. After 2,000 years of not controlling our destiny, we returned to our homeland, and we have great power... You will not establish a Palestinian state with your hypocrisy; you will not tear away parts of our homeland and endanger our future. In the face of your intentions, we will strengthen our hold on the territories of our land."