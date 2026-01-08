The Jerusalem Governorate of the Palestinian Authority (PA) is strongly opposing the publication of tenders by the Ministry of Construction and Housing for the construction of 3,401 housing units as part of the E1 plan. This plan aims to link Ma’ale Adumim to Jerusalem and create a continuous stretch of Israeli communities to the east of the capital.

In its statement, the governorate accuses Israel of exploiting the international community's preoccupation with the war in Gaza and other global crises to advance what it calls “the most dangerous colonialist plan." They argue that this plan had been frozen for many years due to international pressure.

According to the PA’s Jerusalem Governorate, the publication of the tenders marks “a dangerous turning point," signaling Israel’s shift from the planning phase to actual implementation on the ground. They claim this step aims to establish irreversible facts that will obstruct any future political resolution to end the “occupation."

The statement further argues that the E1 plan seeks to divide the northern part of Judea and Samaria from its southern part, turning the region into disconnected Palestinian Arab population enclaves. It also seeks to separate “occupied Jerusalem" from its Palestinian Arab surroundings-a move the PA claims would effectively prevent the creation of a contiguous Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

The PA’s Jerusalem Governorate also criticized what it described as the “silence" of the international community, suggesting that this silence enables Israel to cross all red lines and advance its plans for Judaization and annexation.

The statement concluded by emphasizing that the Palestinian Arab people's “steadfastness" in remaining on their land represents the first and last line of defense against “colonialist plans." It also affirmed that the Palestinians’ inherent rights will not be nullified by policies intended to establish facts on the ground and will remain valid forever.