The Mayor of Ma’ale Adumim, Guy Yifrach, described the launch of the large-scale construction plan in the E1 area - linking Ma’ale Adumim and Jerusalem - as a historic milestone awaited for over 30 years.

"The maps for the area were laid out by Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. After returning from the peace agreement with Jordan, he said we must build in E1 to create territorial continuity toward Jerusalem. Now, after three decades of determined work, we are finally marketing the land, and 3,400 housing units will be built. This is a fitting Zionist response and meets the housing needs of the younger generation in Ma’ale Adumim," Yifrach said.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Defense Minister Israel Katz for making the plan possible. He noted that the move reflects the shifting dynamics in the Middle East and growing recognition - even in the US administration - that construction in E1 is a necessity, "not a burden or a political maneuver."

"I assume there were diplomatic challenges that delayed construction," he added. "But what matters is what’s happening now - and now, we are building and creating territorial continuity between Ma’ale Adumim and Jerusalem."

Yifrach dismissed European efforts to recognize a Palestinian state as mere political posturing by leaders "desperate to satisfy their voters." He said, "Even they know it’s a dreadful and dangerous solution for the Jewish people and for the State of Israel. Our response must come through action. Historically, when we stood firm, we earned international respect. When we folded, they chipped away at us."

Addressing the strategic importance of the location, Yifrach acknowledged Arab concerns that the construction would disrupt continuity from Hebron to Ramallah. "This is true," he said. "Construction here will block illegal building efforts aimed at creating facts on the ground. Still, we will ensure transportation routes remain open for Arabs traveling from north to south—just not for urban development."

Yifrach estimated that Ma’ale Adumim will double in size in the coming years. To support this growth, umbrella agreements are being signed, infrastructure is being upgraded, transportation routes are being developed, and he hopes to see the city emerge as a true metropolis.

