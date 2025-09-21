Israeli ministers delivered scathing rebuttals to the announcements by Britain, Canada, and Australia that they now recognize a Palestinian state.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded: "The days of the British mandate are over. The only response to this anti-Israeli step is sovereignty over the homeland of the Jewish people in Judea and Samaria and the removal of the delusional idea of a Palestinian state from the agenda forever. Mr. Prime Minister, this is the time, and it is in your hands."

The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has declared that he will propose applying sovereignty to Judea and Samaria at the next Cabinet meeting.

The leaders of the Yesha council have already convened an emergency meeting in response to the declarations, stating "A government that does not respond with the annexation of a broad territory to the declarations for the establishment of a terror state in the heart of the country will lose its right to exist."

The chairman of the Yesha Council, Binyamin governor Israel Gantz, added "The government must stop dithering. We are in critical and historic times. Where we do not control one hundred percent, we may be hit by rockets and attacks. Only sovereignty is the true guarantee of long-term security. Before it is too late, it is time to go for this important and just move."

Minister Yitzchak Wasserlauf (Otzma Yehudit) denounced the declarations: "The Land of Israel belongs exclusively to the people of Israel. There is neither a Palestinian state nor people."

The head of the opposition, Yair Lapid, claimed that recognition was a "Diplomatic disaster, a bad move and a reward for terrorism."

"A functioning Israeli government could have prevented this - with wise and serious work, with professional diplomatic discourse and with proper explanation. The government that brought upon us the most grievous security disaster in our history, now brings upon us the most severe diplomatic crisis ever."

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz cautioned: "Recognition of a Palestinian state after the seventh of October strengthens Hamas and the entire Iranian axis, prolongs the war, reduces the chance of returning the hostages."

Former MK Gadi Eizenkot stated: "The preoccupation with a Palestinian state at this time and after the October 7th massacre is folly, and a reward for terror. The fact that at a time when our captives are languishing in Hamas tunnels, the world is preoccupied with this folly, is the result of a resounding diplomatic failure of the government and Netanyahu, who failed to translate military successes in a just war, which has become a diplomatic debacle."

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declared, "Keir Starmer will not make the rules for us. Opposition for a Palestinian state is wall to wall in Israel."

Democrats leader Yair Golan said that a Palestinian state could work in Israel's favor: "Unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state is a major diplomatic failure of Netanyahu and Smotrich - a destructive move for the security of Israel. This is a direct product of Netanyahu's political dereliction: refusal to end the war and the dangerous choice of occupation and annexation. The issue of a demilitarized Palestinian state can and should be part of a broad regional settlement that Israel is leading and that guarantees our security interests - this is what we will do when we replace this dangerous government."

Israel's New York consul-general Ofir Akunis warned: "To the weak leaders who support terror and a “Palestinian State”: We will remember you just like we remember Chamberlain’s actions in the 30s."

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum condemned the various nations' unconditional recognition of a Palestinian state while turning a blind eye to the fact that 48 hostages remain in Hamas captivity following the October 7th massacre.

"As families who deeply want peace in the region, we believe that any discussion about recognizing a Palestinian state must be contingent upon the immediate release of all hostages. This is not just a precondition—it is a moral and humanitarian imperative."

"We call on all nations to act responsibly and ensure that any "day after" discussions occur only after our loved ones are brought home. We seek an end to this war, the safe return of all hostages, and a sustainable peace that benefits both peoples."

"Any nation that fails to uphold this essential prerequisite acts against international law and effectively enables terrorism while legitimizing the October 7th massacre. Offering such significant political rewards without securing the return of all 48 of our loved ones represents a catastrophic failure of political, moral, and diplomatic leadership that will severely damage efforts to bring them all home."

"For nearly two years, the hostages have been held under severe conditions of abuse, violating international law. Hamas is starving them, torturing them, denying them medical care, and preventing international aid organizations from accessing them. The bodies of murdered hostages face the real danger of disappearing, representing a blatant violation of international conventions protecting the remains of those held by enemies, including violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2474. Hamas's prevention of proper burial contradicts the principles of all three faiths: Judaism, Christianity, and Islam."

"The priority must be clear: release the hostages and end the war."

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the recognition of a Palestinian state, calling it "an important and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy."

In his statement, he added that the British recognition of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination "will pave the way for the implementation of the two-state solution, and will enable the State of Palestine to live alongside the State of Israel in security, peace and good neighborliness."

He added that the top priorities are a ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian supplies to Gaza, the release of all hostages and prisoners, a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, full Palestinian Authority responsibility for Gaza, and the rehabilitation of Gaza.