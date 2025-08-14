Arab media are reporting new details of Egypt’s proposal to end the war.

According to the reports, the deal would take place in two stages and include ending the war, returning all hostages, and temporary management of the Gaza Strip by international and Arab forces.

The agreement also stipulates that Hamas would commit to a long-term ceasefire and freeze all activities by its military wing during the transition period. Hamas would halt weapons production and smuggling into Gaza, pledge not to use weapons, and agree to a final arrangement on the future of Gaza’s arms.

In addition, there would be a “symbolic” exile of several Hamas leaders abroad, and international and Arab forces would temporarily manage the Strip.

According to UAE-based Al Arabiya, Palestinian Authority leader Mohammad Mustafa is expected to arrive in Cairo on Sunday.

Regarding the withdrawal of IDF forces from Gaza, it was determined that it would be gradual, under Arab-American supervision, and conditioned on a final agreement on arms control and governance in Gaza. The mediators — as well as Turkey — would guarantee the agreement’s implementation.