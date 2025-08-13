More than 200 humanitarian, faith-based, and civil society NGOs from more than 15 countries have signed a joint letter addressed to the United Nations Secretary-General, UN Security Council, and heads of state worldwide voicing support for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), calling for an end to reliance on UNRWA-led humanitarian aid in Gaza and encouraging the UN and international community to coordinate with GHF to deliver aid to civilians in Gaza securely and directly.

The coalition - which includes Jewish, Christian, Muslim, and secular groups - calls for practical, coordinated solutions to address severe hunger in Gaza and to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those who need it most without diversion to or interference from Hamas.

“There is overwhelming evidence that UNRWA-led aid in Gaza has been compromised, enabling Hamas to profit and exert control, contravening humanitarian principles and law. The GHF offers a viable, neutral, and effective alternative,” the letter states. “We respectfully request that the U.N. and world leaders take steps to shift U.N. policy in Gaza away from refusal to cooperate with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and toward one that works in partnership and collaboration with the GHF for the good of the citizens of Gaza.”

The signatories emphasize that GHF’s secure distribution model has enabled the delivery of more than 110 million free meals directly to civilians in Gaza in just over two months. They also underscore that Hamas has historically exploited the UN aid distribution system, enabling the group to siphon off an estimated $1 billion since the war began.

The letter urges the UN and world leaders to stop any policies or programs that obstruct the GHF’s work, commit to formal coordination between the UN and GHF, including funding and logistics, and initiate an independent investigation into UNRWA's aid operations and leadership in Gaza.

Signatories include frontline relief organizations, refugee support groups, religious networks, and peace-building NGOs from the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, Argentina, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Israel, and beyond. Among them are Hadassah, Middle East Forum, StandWithUs UK, American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council, Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel, the Republic Jewish Coalition, StopAntisemitism, World Roma Federation, Ukraine Friends, ZAKA, and more than 200 more.