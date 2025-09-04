Israel National NewsGlobal NewsWant to be a renowned genocide scholar? Pay 30$Want to be a renowned genocide scholar? Pay 30$i24NEWS correspondent Joe Brown reveals how simple it is to join the International Association of Genocide Studies, which recently passed a resolution accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, and claim to be a genocide expert, no proof required.Israel National News Sep 4, 2025, 10:52 PM (GMT+3)Gaza aidGenocidei24NEWSCourtesy of i24NEWS. Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailbox