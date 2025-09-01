Countries that have been airdropping humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip have ceased to do so until further notice, Kan News reported on Monday.

According to the report, the Jordanians stopped dropping aid into Gaza last week for "logistical reasons, while the Egyptians have not conducted a drop for a month.

Israeli officials stated that no new requests for airdrops have been submitted, and if Egypt or Jordan were to do so, they would be considered accordingly.

The report cited officials who said that other countries that participated in aid drops have reached the understanding that enough aid is entering the enclave by land and that there is no famine in the Gaza Strip, to the point where the airdrops were "just a drop in the ocean" and were not making a substantial difference in the humanitarian situation.

The airdrop operations began a month and a half ago when Israel permitted Jordan and Egypt to lead airdrops in coordination with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), together with countries such as the UAE, Indonesia, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and others.