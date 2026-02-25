פעילת כוחות חטיבה 300 במרחב דרום לבנון דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Wednesday published footage of the 300th Brigade's operations in southern Lebanon.

Over the past several months, IDF troops have been operating in southern Lebanon to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and prevent attempts by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rearm.

The troops conducted several targeted operations, locating and dismantling weapons and terrorist infrastructure, including observation and firing positions in which anti-tank launchers were located.

The IDF noted that Hezbollah’s attempts to rearm and the presence of weapons and terrorist infrastructure in the area constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to operate to prevent the rearmament of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and to remove any threat to the State of Israel," the IDF stated.