Australian federal police say the two terrorists responsible for the deadly antisemitic attack at a Hanukkah event in Sydney’s Bondi suburb acted alone and were not part of any wider terror network, the Guardian reported.

Commissioner Krissy Barrett revealed Tuesday that federal investigators had found no evidence the suspects received training or met with a terror cell during a recent trip to the Philippines.

Sajid and Naveen Akram, a father and son duo, spent nearly a month in the Philippines just weeks before carrying out the December 14 attack that claimed 15 lives at a Bondi Hanukkah celebration.

Barrett said at a press conference that while the Australian Federal Police (AFP) believe the attack was “inspired by Islamic State,” there was “no evidence to suggest these alleged offenders were part of a broader terrorist cell, or were directed by others to carry out an attack.”

According to information shared by Philippine authorities, the two rarely left their hotel, and investigators found no signs of weapons training or logistical preparation for the massacre. “I am not suggesting that they were there for tourism,” Barrett added.

CCTV footage from the pair’s stay in Davao City has been provided to Australian investigators. Barrett noted that current assessments remain preliminary: “What this points to, and I will again advise this is a point in time assessment, is that these individuals are alleged to have acted alone.”

The AFP confirmed that the Akrams traveled from Sydney to the Philippines on November 1, returning November 29, just two weeks before the Bondi attack. Sajid Akram was shot dead during the assault, while his son Naveed, who was neutralized, faces 15 counts of murder and numerous additional charges as the investigation continues.