The government of the State of Victoria in Australia announced the allocation of a budget of nearly AU$2 million for security needs in the Jewish community, following the Bondi Beach attack.

The bulk of the budget, about AU$900,000, will be transferred to the community security group CSG, which is responsible for the guarding and security training of Jewish institutions in the state.

The funds will allow an expansion of security deployments at Jewish events and ceremonies, especially during the summer holiday period.

An additional AU$250,000 will be allocated to strengthen security at Jewish summer camps across the state that are operating this season. In addition, the aid organization Jewish Care, which assists elderly Jews, will receive a grant of about AU$280,000.

The Victorian Board of Rabbis and the JCC will each receive a grant of AU$100,000. According to the announcement, other community organizations are also expected to receive funding as part of a comprehensive move to strengthen the protection of Jewish institutions.

Premier of Victoria, Jacinta Allan, said, "Jews of Victoria belong here and deserve to live in security." She added that the state is committed to providing a tangible response to the threats and to ensuring that Jewish institutions can continue to operate without fear.