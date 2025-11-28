Talik and Itzik Gvili, parents of Israeli hostage Ran Gvili, met earlier today with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in an emotional exchange.

Ran Gvili, is currently the last Israeli citizen still held in Gaza, alongside Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak who has also been declared dead.

The Gvilis shared that the Ambassador's compassion was palpable during the meeting, offering them a sense of comfort in their ongoing ordeal. "Ambassador Huckabee was warm and heartfelt. We felt he genuinely cares about Ran, Sudthisak, and all of our families," they conveyed.

Ran Gvili's parents with Amb. Mike Huckabee The Hostages and Missing Families Forum

During the meeting, Huckabee reassured them of the United States' unwavering support, promising that the U.S. administration would stand by them "until the last hostage comes home." This promise underscored the strong solidarity between the United States and Israel as the families continue to face unimaginable challenges.

The Gvilis found solace in the Ambassador’s words, as they remain hopeful that the international community will not rest until all hostages are safely returned.

The meeting underscored not only the personal grief of the Gvili family but also the broader international commitment to ensuring that all hostages, Israeli and foreign, are brought home.