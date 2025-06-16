European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has urgently called a video conference of foreign ministers for Tuesday, in response to the escalating military tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Iran, the dpa news agency reported.

The meeting aims to facilitate a critical exchange of views among the foreign ministers and coordinate diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the volatile situation. A Kallas aide in Brussels confirmed on Sunday that potential next steps would also be a central point of discussion.

"We believe that diplomacy must prevail," Kallas stated, underscoring the EU's commitment to a peaceful resolution.

The European Union reiterated its dedication to contributing to all diplomatic endeavors aimed at reducing regional tensions. Furthermore, the bloc stressed its continued pursuit of "a lasting solution to the Iranian nuclear issue which can only be through a negotiated deal."

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is anticipated to play a particularly significant role in the upcoming video conference, according to dpa.