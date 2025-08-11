New evidence calls into question a story that went viral, alleging that IDF forces shot and killed a Gazan child at an aid distribution site, the Daily Wire reported today (Monday).

Former Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) contractor Tony Aguilar claimed that on May 28, he watched a boy called “Amir” be gunned down by IDF soldiers at a GHF site.

However, videos obtained by the Daily Wire show a woman who claims to be the boy's stepmother stating that "Amir" was still alive two months after the day Aguilar claimed he was killed.

The woman, Siham Al-Jarabe’a, identified the boy as Abdul Rahim Mohammed Hamdan Al-Jarabe’a, and stated that he only went missing on July 28. She stated that she believes her stepson to be still alive.

The GHF denied that any incident like the one Aguilar described took place on the day he said it did and stated that Aguilar would not have been in a position to see such an incident if it did occur.

The Daily Wire also reported that bodycam footage from the day of the alleged incident did not match Aguilar's description of events. Aguilar both told the outlet that the video depicts his entire interaction with the boy, and also that there were interactions that were not recorded in the video where the actions he had previously described occurred.

The security contractor who wore the bodycam that recorded the footage stated that Aguilar's description of events was "completely fabricated."

Siham Al-Jarabe’a, when she was informed about the footage and Aguilar's claims, said that he must have been mistaken and that the footage must have been recorded on July 28 and not in May. She also stated that her stepson had never been to the distribution site where Aguilar claimed he was killed.