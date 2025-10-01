An international flotilla aiming to breach Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza reported increased drone activity early Wednesday as it approached the region.

“We have now entered the high-risk zone, the area where previous flotillas have been attacked and/or intercepted,” the Global Sumud Flotilla announced via Telegram.

The flotilla, named Global Sumud, departed Barcelona last month with the stated goal of delivering aid to Gaza and challenging Israel’s security cordon.

Global Sumud resumed its voyage Sunday after undergoing repairs in Greek waters. Organizers announced that Greek vessels had joined the mission, bringing the total number of civilian boats to 47. Organizers expect to reach the area as early as Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

Israeli defense officials have activated a high-level response, deploying Navy units and coordinating through a joint operations center involving the IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), police, and the Foreign Ministry. Hospitals along the coast have been instructed to prepare for potential medical treatment of activists, according to Ynet.

The flotilla includes activists from dozens of countries, among them approximately 40 Italians and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

On Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called on the flotilla to immediately stop the mission.

In a statement quoted by Reuters, Meloni warned that insisting on a confrontation with Israel could upset the current “fragile balance” that could lead to peace based on the plan proposed on Monday by US President Donald Trump.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar urged the participants of the flotilla to heed Meloni’s call.

“The US, Israel, and leaders from the Middle East and around the world are trying to bring an end to the war. The focus should be on de-escalating, not on orchestrating provocations, such as the Hamas-Sumud flotilla,” said Sa’ar.

“It is not too late - we reiterate the call of the Israeli Government, the Italian Government, and the Vatican to transfer any aid peacefully through the Port of Cyprus, the Ashkelon Marina, or any other port in the region into Gaza,” he added.

Last week, Israel’s Foreign Ministry warned the participants in the flotilla, to which it referred as the “Hamas Flotilla” that Israel will not allow any breaches of the naval blockade on Gaza.

“This flotilla, organized by Hamas, is intended to serve Hamas. Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow the breach of a lawful naval blockade,” the statement clarified.

“If the flotilla participants’ genuine wish is to deliver humanitarian aid rather than serve Hamas, Israel calls on the vessels to dock at the Ashkelon Marina and unload the aid there, from where it will be transferred promptly in a coordinated manner to the Gaza Strip,” it added.

“Israel urges the participants not to break the law and to accept Israel's proposal for a peaceful transfer of any aid they might have,” the statement concluded.

Also on Tuesday, two official Hamas documents were made public , revealing that the terrorist organization is directly involved in funding and carrying out the Sumud flotilla to Gaza.

The documents indicate a close connection between the flotilla leadership and Hamas, particularly with the PCPA - a body operating on behalf of Hamas in the international arena.