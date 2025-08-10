MK Idan Roll (Yesh Atid) on Sunday morning announced his resignation from the Knesset and political life, announcing that he will not run in the upcoming elections.

Roll explained that he chose to leave now, at the beginning of the summer recess, out of a sense of responsibility.

Roll, who served in the Knesset for over six years, described his tenure as a period filled with challenges: five consecutive elections amidst a political and social crisis, a global pandemic, and a bloody war following the October 7th attack.

During his time as Deputy Foreign Minister and as a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Roll worked to strengthen Israeli advocacy, build diplomatic ties with a new generation of leaders around the world, and deepen the Abraham Accords in the fields of technology and innovation. In the Knesset, he advanced rights for the LGBTQ+ community, combining liberalism with a firm stance on Israel’s security.

Roll emphasized that he was committed to voicing his positions, even when they were unpopular, "out of a deep commitment to strengthening the State of Israel and the Jewish people." He expressed hope that in the next elections, a broad Zionist government would be formed, uniting both old and new political forces, and working to bridge the divide among the people.

In his remarks, he concluded with a call to bring home all hostages from Hamas captivity: "This is a supreme value. An entire nation awaits them with a broken heart and weary eyes."