MK Idan Roll is resigning from the Yesh Atid faction and establishing the "National Majority" faction in order to promote political renewal, Amit Segal reported this morning (Sunday).

Roll informed Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid of his resignation. He believes that the existing makeup of the Knesset parties does not reflect the majority of the Israeli people.

According to the report, his new faction will be defined as a 'constructive opposition.' It is unclear if this means it will work with the coalition or attempt to make compromises more than the current Yesh Atid-led opposition.

MK Roll is expected to address the matter tonight at an event to launch his new book.

Roll served in the previous Knesset as Deputy Foreign Minister after receiving 13th place on the Yesh Atid Knesset list.