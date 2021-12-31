Israel’s Foreign Ministry is launching a new campaign to give specialized training to a group of Israeli social media influencers who will learn how to combat antisemitism and anti-Zionism on social media.

The “Influencers Project” features young Israeli influencers with a combined social media following of 30 million fans, according to antisemitism.co.il. They will be trained to actively fight antisemitism and also how to deal with comments that delegitimize the Jewish State, a problem commonly occurring on sites such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“Today was the opening shot of Israel's Influencers Project, in which we assembled an amazing team of the best content creators in Israel who will receive training from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and work with us in cooperation to balance the discourse on social networks and strengthen Israel's image in the world,” Idan Roll, Israel’s deputy minister of foreign affairs, said in a statement.

“I was happy to meet the members of the project, to hear about their dealings on social media sites with anti-Israel content and to see the enthusiasm and support for the important task of sharing the Israeli story with the world,” Roll added.

After the campaign launch event in Jerusalem, Roll tweeted: “I am happy that Israeli content creators have joined the effort to improve Israel’s image in the world and will cooperate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to become Israel’s ambassadors on social networks.”

“With their natural talent for telling a story on the networks and with the training of the ministry, they will be an important part of the war on Israel’s delegitimization in the world,” he said.

Influencers participating in the project will include TikTok’s Alex Korotaev, model Orin Julie and singer Stephane Legar.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)