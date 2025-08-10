A new survey conducted Sunday by the Direct Polls Institute reveals that a clear majority of right-wing party voters support continuing the war until Hamas is defeated - even if it means giving up on temporary deals.

The poll, conducted for the Religious Zionism party, showed that the majority of the right-wing camp agrees with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's position, which argues that there is no point in launching an operation in Gaza if it does not include a goal of Hamas's complete surrender and the return of all hostages without pauses.

Among Likud voters, 61% agreed with Smotrich's statement, while only 27% disagreed. Among Religious Zionism voters, support was even higher — 79% in favor and only 12% opposed. Amon Otzma Yehudit's voters, 86% supported his position.

Responding to a question about the criticism Smotrich expressed regarding the plan approved by the Cabinet last Thursday, the survey found that among Likud voters, 50% agreed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's position, which states that in the absence of a comprehensive deal, the current plan should be advanced and the fighting should continue.

In contrast, 43% supported Smotrich's stance, which argues that the fighting should continue until the objectives are achieved, without pauses for temporary deals, since repeated pauses undermine the goal.

Among Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit voters, 85% agreed that Smotrich was right in the dispute.

The survey was conducted using a digital system combined with a panel of 514 adult respondents. The statistical sampling error is ±4.4%, with a 95% confidence level.