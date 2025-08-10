A joint operation by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Jerusalem District police has led to the arrest of a father, his son, and an accomplice from Kafr Aqab in eastern Jerusalem, suspected of planning a series of terrorist attacks against security forces and civilians.

According to the investigation, the father and son — employed in central Israel — purchased firearms, explosives, and components for manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs). They assembled the devices in apartments converted into bomb-making laboratories, after learning the methods from online videos.

The father, who sought financial backing from a terrorist organization, was caught after selling IEDs to an undercover police agent. The explosives were intended for attacks against Jews. He had previously fired shots near the security barrier and trained his son in firearms use on their rooftop.

Police say the son planned a shooting attack at a club in central Israel but did not carry it out. A month ago, security forces raided several apartments linked to the suspects, seizing chemicals, activation mechanisms, electrical components, and dozens of ready-to-use pipe bombs, which were destroyed. Ammunition of various types was also found.

The third suspect is accused of helping manufacture the explosives and planning an attack against security forces. All three are expected to be indicted by the Jerusalem District Prosecutor’s Office in the coming days.