Iran is reportedly close to finalizing a deal with China to purchase CM-302 anti-ship cruise missiles, according to six sources familiar with the negotiations, Reuters reported. The supersonic missiles, which travel at high speeds and fly low to evade detection, have a range of roughly 290 kilometres and could significantly boost Iran's naval strike capabilities.

The discussions, which began at least two years ago, accelerated after the June 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran. Iranian officials, including Deputy Defence Minister Massoud Oraei, have visited China to advance the negotiations, two sources said.

The potential transfer of these missiles would mark one of the most significant military sales from China to Iran, challenging a UN weapons embargo first imposed in 2006 and reimposed last September. Reuters noted that the US administration did not comment directly on the missile deal, though President Donald Trump recently warned of possible military action against Iran if nuclear negotiations fail.

The missile agreement comes as the United States positions a substantial naval presence near the Iranian coast, including the aircraft carriers USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford, along with their strike groups. Analysts warn that the missiles would pose a considerable threat to US forces in the region.

China, Iran, and Russia have maintained close military relations, conducting joint naval exercises and expressing opposition to renewed sanctions on Iran.