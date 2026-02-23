President Isaac Herzog hosted the traditional Iftar meal at the President's Residence on Monday to mark the breaking of the Ramadan fast, welcoming diplomats, religious leaders, and dignitaries from Arab Israeli society.

Among those addressing the gathering were the Chairman of the Forum of Arab Local Authority Heads in Israel and Mayor of Sakhnin, Mazen Ghanaim; Director of the Sharia Courts, Adv. Ihab Abu Ghosh; and University of Haifa researcher Dr. Rahma Mahamid.

In his remarks, Herzog emphasized the shared foundations between Judaism and Islam, saying their common Abrahamic roots form the basis of Israel’s relations with Muslim countries and underpin both existing peace agreements and the Abraham Accords. He described the accords as "a model of partnership, peace, and shared prosperity between peoples and nations."

The President called for strengthening and expanding the agreements, urging that their cooperation be deepened in all spheres and expressing hope that additional countries would soon join.

Herzog noted the participation of ambassadors from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, as well as ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Côte d’Ivoire, and Tanzania, alongside diplomatic representatives from Chad and Nigeria and the United Nations Special Envoy to the Middle East. He told them, "Your presence here with us is most welcome and greatly appreciated."

Referring to regional developments, Herzog said, "We stand at the threshold of a new era, one that holds great opportunities for the entire region." He stated that the plan presented by President Trump has resulted in the return of hostages and a ceasefire, and is receiving broad regional and international backing.

He stressed that expanding "the circle of peace, normalization, and the Abraham Accords" is a shared regional interest and said it is achievable if countries stand together against terror, particularly from Tehran.

Calling for coexistence and mutual respect, Herzog declared, "Let us prove to the world that there is no hatred between the children of Abraham," adding that the peoples of the region are destined to live alongside one another, learn from one another, and build "a diverse and vibrant society that will stand as a model and an inspiration."

Addressing the rise in violence in Arab society in Israel, Herzog said the situation cannot be accepted. "The past year was the deadliest year for murders in Arab society since the establishment of the State," he noted, adding that only two months into the current year it has already been the bloodiest period on record. "We are in a state of emergency. This is a national security threat of the highest order."