Officials in Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction continue to incite against Israel, even as Western countries have claimed that Fatah is a “peace partner” for Israel, unlike Hamas which is blacklisted as a terrorist organization by many countries.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) on Thursday released another example of anti-Israel statements made by a Fatah official, this time by Fatah secretary in Indonesia Taher Hamad, who spoke on August 10 with Fatah-affiliated Falestinona TV.

In that interview, Hamad said that Gaza can be compared to Stalingrad and the Zionist army is the "new Nazi army." He added that “the very people who say that they have suffered from the Holocaust have surpassed the original Nazis, and now all the countries in the world know that the Holocaust was a masquerade.”

"The [Nazi] army did not know where its bombs fell – whether on a school, a church, or a university – because the military technology at that time was weak. Today, however, the new Nazi army – the Zionist army – knows, thanks to the development of military technology, when its missiles and bombs hit a school, a church, a university, or a refugee shelter. They surpassed Nazism. We hope that the international community will exert pressure on these new Nazis, in order to bring peace to the Middle East,” he stated.

"Several European countries have recognized the State of Palestine, because they have witnessed the crimes of Nazi Zionism. The very people who say that they suffered from the Holocaust and Nazism have surpassed Nazism," charged Hamad, who then added, "The countries of the world know the truth now. They know that the Holocaust was some kind of a masquerade."

Only several days ago, MEMRI published a video of Jibril Rajoub, Secretary of the Fatah Central Committee, in which he said that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is a “pragmatic, patriotic, and realistic man” and that Israel is attempting to demonize him.

Rajoub also accused Israel of “demonizing” Iran and preventing it from being admitted into international society. He stated that Israel’s “unilateral attacks” on “Palestine”, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and the whole world are threatening the stability of the region and world peace.

Earlier this week, the Fatah Central Committee convened in Ramallah to discuss recent developments in the Palestinian arena and Israeli policy.

In a statement published after the gathering, the Fatah Central Committee “saluted the steadfastness of our heroic prisoners in the occupation prisons”.

The term "prisoners" in Fatah's statement refers to all security prisoners and detainees held by Israel, including convicted terrorists and terrorists who participated in Hamas’ October 7 massacre.