Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met on Tuesday with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the Presidential Palace in Astana.

During the meeting, they discussed Kazakhstan's accession to the Abraham Accords and bilateral relations between the countries. Various political and regional issues were also discussed.

Minister Sa'ar noted that the large Israeli business delegation that accompanies his visit to Kazakhstan will strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

At the meeting, it was also decided to convene a meeting of the joint economic commission at the ministerial level.

Minister Sa'ar invited President Tokayev to visit Israel.