תיעוד חריג מהרצועה: מחבלים יוצאים מפיר מנהרה - ונכנעים צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson released rare footage on Saturday showing Hamas terrorists surrendering to Givati Brigade soldiers operating in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza for nearly a month.

During the operation, soldiers identified several terrorists emerging from a tunnel shaft. The terrorists confessed they had planned to flee after another terrorist who had been with them was killed in a clash with IDF forces.

According to the IDF, the terrorists also disclosed information about a nearby weapons cache, which they then led the forces to. The site contained numerous weapons, including vests, magazines, fragmentation grenades, and firearms. Inside the tunnel, troops discovered equipment for a prolonged stay, including food, water, and hygiene supplies.

“The terrorists were transferred for interrogation by security forces. The weapons were confiscated, and the tunnel is currently being examined by engineering units operating in the area,” the IDF stated. “Forces under the Southern Command continue to locate and destroy terror infrastructure and operatives, while gathering critical intelligence to support ongoing operations.”