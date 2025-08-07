The State Prosecutor's Office on Thursday filed an indictment in the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court against pro-Israel hasbara activist Yoseph Haddad and an additional defendant, Ibrahim Shurfi.

Haddad, 39, is indicted for reckless and negligent handling of a firearm, while Shurfi, 23, has been indicted for assault.

According to the indictment, submitted by the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office, a loud argument broke out between the two over driving, after Shurfi overtook Haddad's car. At one point, Shurfi turned around and drove his scooter towards Haddad's car window, and Haddad shouted at him to leave the area.

The prosecution claimed that Haddad, who legally carried a gun, cocked the weapon and held it near his legs without justification, continuing to shout at Shurfi to move away.

After exchanging insults, Shurfi spat at Haddad through the car window and drove off. It is then claimed that Haddad recklessly fired a single shot into the air.

The prosecution is seeking to tighten the restrictive conditions placed on both defendants, arguing that the circumstances of the incident — Haddad being attacked by Shurfi and the reckless shooting — warrant increasing the bail amounts previously set.

On Monday, the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court extended Haddad's house arrest by three days to allow for continued investigation. The judge noted that there is reasonable suspicion of illegal shooting in a residential area and threats.

Haddad was detained for questioning last Wednesday following an incident in which, according to him, he was attacked by an Arab civilian riding a scooter. The individual recognized him, cursed, threatened, and physically attacked him.

During the confrontation, Haddad fired his personal handgun. He stated that the shot was fired into the air out of a sense of immediate danger. Following the investigation, he was released to house arrest.

Haddad’s legal team, Efraim and Hovav Damari, argue that the incident was motivated by nationalist hostility rather than a traffic-related dispute. “This was not about road rage,” they stated. “Yosef Haddad has been repeatedly targeted because of his outspoken advocacy for the State of Israel. He carries a licensed firearm precisely because of ongoing threats against his life.”