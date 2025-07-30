The police released Israel advocacy activist Yoseph Haddad to house arrest on Wednesday evening, hours after he was detained for shooting in the air during a confrontation between him and another driver in Jaffa. The police confiscated his firearm.

“In connection with the shooting incident that occurred this evening during a confrontation between two drivers on Ben Atar Street in Jaffa, both individuals—the car driver and the moped driver—were questioned under caution and gave their version of events. According to a preliminary investigation, the dispute broke out over road usage. During the altercation, the car driver, who claimed to have felt threatened, drew his firearm, cocked it, and fired from within the vehicle. No injuries were reported. At this stage, there is no indication of prior acquaintance between the two or of any other motive that might explain the course of the incident,” police said.

Earlier in the day, Attorneys Ephraim and Hovav Damari, who represent Haddad, shared his version of events.

“This was not a ‘roadside argument’ as portrayed in the media, but rather a violent assault motivated by racism and hatred toward Yoseph Haddad by an Arab individual who recognized him and began cursing, threatening his life, spitting at him, and physically attacking him,” the lawyers claimed.

They added: “Yoseph Haddad, who is a threatened public figure due to his work and advocacy for the state as an Arab-Israeli citizen, drew his weapon when there was a real fear for his life due to the attack. During the assault, a bullet was accidentally discharged and struck a nearby wall. Forensic investigators are now collecting DNA samples from Yoseph’s face and vehicle, and we are confident that he will be released soon. We hope the attacker will remain in custody and be brought to justice.”