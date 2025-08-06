Leaders of the Binyamin Regional Council highlighted the significance of a recent visit by Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

The Tuesday visit, filled with meaning, prayer, and history, saw Johnson lead a distinguished delegation to Ancient Shiloh, marking the visit of the highest-ranking US federal official to the first capital of Israel in history.

The delegation, organized in cooperation with the US-Israel Education Association (USIEA) and the Yesha Council, included US Ambassador Mike Huckabee and his wife Janet, Congressman Michael McCaul, Congressman Michael Cloud, Congressman Nathaniel Moran, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The visit was made possible thanks to the unwavering support and leadership of Heather Johnston, Founder and CEO of USIEA, who has worked tirelessly to strengthen the bond between American leaders and the heart of Biblical Israel.

Standing at the heart of Ancient Shiloh, Governor Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, addressed the American leaders, expressing deep appreciation for their presence and support.

“Speaker Johnson, you came here, from the capital of the United States to the first capital of Israel,” said Governor Ganz. “These shards of pottery beneath our feet were left by our forefathers who brought offerings to G-d on this very ground. Our mission is to gather the broken pieces of our past and build a stronger future. You found the time to come here, and that gives us strength. When we are united, no evil in the world can defeat us.”

He continued: “We are facing challenges here in Israel, but we are strong because of you. We are praying for you, and we are praying for President Trump, the bravest president we’ve met. This is not about ‘you’ or ‘us.’ We are together. We have a shared mission, to build a better, brighter future.”

During the visit, the delegation had an emotional and unplanned encounter with Ditza Or, the mother of Avinatan Or, a resident of Shiloh who is currently being held hostage in Gaza. Governor Ganz introduced her to Speaker Johnson and his wife Kelly, who listened with compassion as Ditza shared her son’s story and asked that the United States continue its efforts to help secure the release of all the hostages. The moment underscored the very real human pain that still lingers in the heart of Israel and highlighted the importance of international support in times of crisis.

At the end of the visit, Governor Yisrael Ganz presented Speaker Johnson and the members of Congress with a gift: a Bible with their names engraved on it in Hebrew. The Speaker and the delegation were moved by the gesture and thanked the Governor.

The visit to Ancient Shiloh, the spiritual and national capital of Israel for 369 years during the time of Joshua and the Judges, was guided by Eliana Passentin, Director of the International Desk for the Binyamin Regional Council. She walked the group through the ancient site, describing how the Israelites journeyed through the desert, crossed the Jordan River, and established Shiloh as a national spiritual center for pilgrimage, worship, and governance 3,500 years ago.

“This is where Shiloh stood, the place where the Tabernacle rested, where Hannah poured out her soul in prayer, and where the tribes came together to serve G-d,” she said. “It was the center of Jewish life for 369 years. We are the people of the Bible living in the land of the Bible, and yet the world constantly questions our connection to it. You have no idea how grateful we are that you are here. You give us strength, every visit, every prayer, every step you take helps us continue moving forward with hope, faith, and purpose.”

This historic visit was a powerful reminder of the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel, rooted not only in shared democratic values, but in a common spiritual heritage and destiny.