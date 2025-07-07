Ditza Or, the mother of Avinatan Or, still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, issued a strong statement opposing what she calls a “surrender deal” and called on the Israeli government to pursue a decisive victory rather than negotiate.

In an interview with 103FM, Or emphasized, “If we surrender now—we won’t get them all back. Only a decisive victory will bring my son home and restore Israel’s security.”

She addressed reports of Hamas’s collapsing infrastructure and international diplomatic meetings: “They’ve lost control of 80% of Gaza, most of their leadership is dead, so why give them breathing room now? Even the talks themselves breathe new life into them. It gives them a level of honor they do not deserve.”

Or expressed deep skepticism over Hamas’s promises to return all hostages as part of a phased agreement. “Even if a partial deal is signed, not everyone will come back. It’s a path that leads nowhere. Only decisive victory will bring everyone back, along with real security for the people of Israel.”

She voiced frustration over what she sees as Israel halting military operations prematurely, referencing past events: “We pulled our jets back mid-operation in Iran. President Trump responded like a kindergarten teacher. If we think surrender, we’ll get surrender. If we think victory, we’ll achieve victory.”

Or also warned of the consequences of a ceasefire: “Two months of quiet will bring Hamas water, electricity, internet, and fuel. Those not included in the deal will stay underground, in the dark, alone. We’re digging their graves ourselves.”

Regarding American pressure, Or offered a different perspective: “When we showed strength in Iran, they stood behind us. If we deliver a decisive outcome in Gaza, they’ll back us again. Hamas has already been defeated. Why bring them back to center stage?”

In a personal moment, she shared her longing for her son: “I don’t run emotional campaigns or push him at the expense of others. I speak to him quietly. He’s a man of inner freedom, of purpose. That’s how he is surviving and that’s how he’ll return, with everyone.”