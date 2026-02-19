תקיפת הרועים - ונטרול המחבל חוננו

The Honenu legal advocacy organization published footage on Thursday showing dozens of Arab terrorists attacking Jewish cattle herders in pastures near the community of Michmas in the Binyamin region.

The footage shows the Arab rioters running toward the herders and throwing rocks at them.

IDF forces were dispatched to the scene, and they too were attacked by the terrorist mob. At a certain point, when the rioters continued charging toward the pastures, one of the troops opened fire in self-defense, hitting one of the rioters.

Palestinian Arab sources claimed that evening that the terrorist was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Honenu issued a harsh reaction to the incident and called on the security forces to take strong action: "In broad daylight, dozens of terrorists try to lynch cattle herders in a pasture. Only thanks to the resourcefulness of the security forces, a disaster was averted."

The organization called on the police and the IDF to arrest all those involved in the attack: "The police, IDF, and all security forces must put their hands on all the terrorists. A terrorist who participated in such an incident must know that the security forces will pursue him until justice is served."